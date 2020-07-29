Private Division to Publish Moon Studios’ Next Project

Private Division — TakeTwo Interactive’s AA-oriented publishing arm — today announced that they’ve signed three new publishing agreements with developers already underway with their next projects. And while developers League of Geeks and Roll7 were part of that trinity of announcements, perhaps the most notable name to emerge is Moon Studios. The same team behind the acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest and this year’s excellent sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Moon Studios are currently underway on their next project, which is described as brand new action RPG.

Alongside this, developers League of Geeks — describing themselves as a “Triple-i” studio from Melbourne, Australia — best known for the creation of the board game Armello, join London-based Roll7 whose own work includes the OlliOlli series, Not A Hero and Laser League. Private Division have thus published games spanning many a genre including Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, as well as V1 Interactive’s debut game Disintegration.