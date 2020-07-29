Wave 2 Summer Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Available Tomorrow

Last month, Nintendo unveiled their first of multiple planned summer updates for their island life simulator, which introduced swimming, diving, and a couple new visitors to the game.

At the time of the announcement, the second summer update, or “Wave 2”, was originally set to launch in early August, but Nintendo has gone ahead and pushed up their plans with the newest content drop for Animal Crossing: New Horizons arriving tomorrow. For the next five Sundays across the month of August, fireworks shows will be held on your islands starting at 7 PM, where you can buy raffle tickets to win themed items and implement your custom designs into the fireworks display. Dreaming will also be introduced, allowing players who sleep in their beds to meet Luna in a dream realm, who can help you travel to other islands through a “Dream Address”, which enables players to explore different islands without making any permanent changes. Finally, Nintendo Switch online members will be able to take advantage of the Island Backup & Restoration Service, which will finally implement cloud saves for your island, although players will still have to contact Nintendo customer support to restore any lost or damaged saves, and this feature will not allow players to transfer their data between consoles, although additional functionality regarding this option is planned for later this year.

Be sure to check out the trailer featuring the Wave 2 summer update below, as the next free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which our review called “by far the best Animal Crossing”, is set for this fall.