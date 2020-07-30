Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 Introduces the Shadow Company

Infinity Ward today released the first teaser for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5, which introduces a shadowy new group.

Shadow Company is dropping into Multiplayer and Warzone on August 5. This new group was formed out of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, and is aligned in name only with the Allegiance. Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all its own.

Shadow Company launches with a trio of Operators for players to unlock. These are Rozlin “Roze” Helms (formerly Jackals), Velikan, and Marcus “Lerch” Ortega, the Company’s leader. You can start unlocking them when Season 5 launches. It remains unknown which Operators come with the Season 5 Battle Pass, and which must be purchased individually.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 5 launches across all platforms on August 5.