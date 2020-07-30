Darkestville Castle Making its Way to Consoles Next Month

An award-winning point and click game is making its way to consoles. Darkestville Castle has been available on Steam for a couple of years but now those interested will be able to check it out on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

You play as Cid, a demon who tortures townspeople with all sorts of evil deeds. But the charm of this title lays in its comical narrative and storybook style art. It all comes together as an homage to games of the past such The Curse of Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle and others from the genre that fans will surely enjoy.

A demo is available if you want to give it a try. Check out the trailer below and look for Darkestville Castle’s full release on August 13.