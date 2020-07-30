Disgaea 4 Complete+ Brings the Campaign to PC This Fall

Disgaea 4 Complete+ will be bringing the Hades revolution to PC this fall. Fans looking to play on PC will have their choice between either Steam or Xbox Game Pass for PC. The game will not have network features enabled at launch, so fans will have to content themselves with its single-player elements at first. NIS America hasn’t said specifically when network features will be added, but they have confirmed that said features will definitely be added in a later update. For those unfamiliar with Disgaea 4, NIS America has released a new trailer to help new fans get up to speed.

Disagaea 4 Complete+ is more or less what the name implies; it’s the complete version of Disgaea 4. All post-release content and features are included in this package, so this is definitely the best version to play regardless of platform. Be sure to check out our review for a full breakdown of what’s on offer here.

Disgaea 4 Complete+ is available now on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The PC version launches this fall for Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC.