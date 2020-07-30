Hyper Scape Coming to Consoles on August 11

Ubisoft’s entry in the battle royale genre is Hyper Scape – a free to play action-centric game that already had its PC release set in stone. On that platform, the game is in open beta via Uplay, and that runs until August 2. Today, Ubisoft announced that they’re taking the game to consoles with an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release on August 11. The game features a unique mechanic where you can earn a battle pass by watching Twitch streams even if you haven’t played it on PC, and you can still get rewards from that getting the console version thanks to cross-progression. The game already has a bit of an eSports following thanks to the Creators Cup, where the game’s best players will vie for $50,000.