MOON Launching on Switch Next Month

Before Undertale took the limelight of being an iconic title for turning RPGs on their head, MOON was a unique cult classic often referred to as the anti-rpg. It originally released in 1997 on PS1 in Japan, and last year saw a Japanese Switch release with an announcement that it would be coming to the west at last. Now players can get ready to dive into this unique piece of video game history when it launches on August 27. With this date announcement also came the first English trailer, complete with details of what players can expect as they dive into this unique look at an extremely unique take on RPGs.

MOON launches on Nintendo Switch starting August 27. Check out the trailer below: