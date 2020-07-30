New Project Cars 3 Gameplay Trailer Featuring Porsche 935

The Porsche 935, also known as “Moby Dick”, is an iconic car from the 1970s. Porsche has now brought this car back and has added a 3.8L twin-turbo boxer-6 with modern day technology. What makes this new important is that this revamped Porsche will be featured in Project Cars 3. Developer Slightly Mad Studios has released a new gameplay trailer showcasing this Porsche that you can see below. Pre-orders for the game will be available soon as it releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 28. Check out the gameplay trailer below.