Niantic Shares Details for Pokemon GO Fest 2020 Makeup Event

Much like any large scale timed event, there are bound to be some issues. This was true of this last weekend’s event where a couple hours lead to issues for many players. Fortunately in August there’s a planned 3 hour event for ticket holders who want their time spent a little better. This event will start on August 16 and run from 11AM to 2PM local time with friendship, fire and water biomes cycling once each for players to catch Pokemon in. This will also include some free remote raid passes and incense to be used or saved during the event.

For all the details on the Makeup event be sure to check out the official blog post here.