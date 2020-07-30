People Can Fly Announces Plans for New ‘Groundbreaking Action-Adventure Title’

People Can Fly is still hard at work on their upcoming co-op shooter Outriders, but the international developer is also looking towards the future as the next generation of consoles is getting ready to kick off.

Over at the New York division of People Can Fly, creative director Roland Lesterlin and studio head David Grijns have officially announced that their team is hard at work on an “original AAA title” that is planned to be a “highly ambitious, groundbreaking action-adventure title.” Lesterlin and Grijns have previously worked together at Avalanche Studios on Just Cause 3, serving as game director and executive producer respectively. People Can Fly has also revealed their plans to open up a fifth studio in Montreal, which will be working alongside their teams in New York, Newcastle, Warsaw and Rzeszow.

The untitled game currently has no release window, but will eventually launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and streaming platforms.