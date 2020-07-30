Razer Reveals New Blackshark V2 Headsets for eSports Gamers

Razer has announced a new line of headsets with a focus on eSports. The Blackshark V2 and Blackshark V2 X will include a lot of the same comfort and technology options. The Blackshark V2 X is the entry-level headset that includes the new patented Razer TriForce 50 mm Drivers for high-end audio performance, the Razer HyperClear Cardioid Microphone for enhanced video capture and Adaptive Passive Noise Cancellation for drowning out background noise. The V2 X also includes memory foam ear cushions with a lightweight design and 7.1 Surround Sound for positional audio.

“Working with pro-players, we identified key areas where esports headsets needed to improve – positional audio, clarity of communications and noise cancellation,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “By addressing these three areas and implementing the solutions into the BlackShark V2, we’ve created a formidable headset. And by adding in the new THX Game Profiles, we’ve made the formidable into the unbeatable.”

The Blackshark V2 ups the ante with THX Spatial Audio via a USB Sound Card for enhanced video capture and mic controls. Along with the TriForce Titanium Drivers and HyperClear Cardiod Mic, players can expect breathable memory foam for premium comfort. The TriForce Titanium Drivers will also further postitional audio with new algorithms and world modeling technologies. This allows for better locating of enemies and overall awareness on the battlefield.

The HyperClear Cardioid Microphone that is included will also get a boost from the USB Sound Card. A Mic Boost, Voice Gate, Volume Normalization, Equalizer and Ambient Noise Reduction are all some of the tools that players will be able to utilize. The full ear-enclosing shapes of the ear cups will also further provide an advantage to players with the noise reduction.

“We’ve tested the Razer BlackShark V2 prototype and were quickly convinced of its advantages in games,” said Tal “Fly” Aizik from Evil Geniuses. “Using it in many training sessions, it was comfortable to wear, and both the game and mic sound quality are excellent – it really let me stay focused on my game.”

Both the BlackShark V2 and BlackShark V2 X will be cross-platform with a 3.5mm connection. The USB Sound Card is only compatible with Windows 10. The Blackshark V2 X retails for $59.99 and the Blackshark V2 is $99.99. Both are currently available via the Razer Store, Amazon or Best Buy.