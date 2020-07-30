Skater XL Officially Now Available on PS4, Xbox One and Steam

The physics-based skateboarding title that has been in early access is now officially available. Easy Day Studios has announced that Skater XL is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. The next big evolution in skateboard gaming relies on 100% physics-based controls. This is the first skateboarding game to launch on major platforms in over ten years. The game consists of famous skate landmarks and environmental elements. Locations such as Downtown LA, the ginormous Big Ramp, Easy Day High, and a slew of community created maps can be grinded with skateboarding pros such as Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith and Tom Asta. Players can also create their skater with gear from more than 30 real skate brands.

“Our goal was to evolve the genre and capture the fun and self expression of skateboarding more than any previous game. This started by assigning complete foot control and physics to each thumbstick instead of letting pre-made canned animations do the work,” states Dain Hedgpeth, Co-Founder and Director of Easy Day Studios. “Today’s launch is the culmination of years of heads down development working directly with our community, they’ve been part of it all including map design, new control mechanics and even the game’s promotion.”

Skater XL is available for $39.99 on all platforms. There will be a Nintendo Switch version later this year. You can check out the release trailer below. The breakdown of features in Skater XL are listed below.

Skater XL features include: