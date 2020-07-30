Skater XL Officially Now Available on PS4, Xbox One and Steam

The physics-based skateboarding title that has been in early access is now officially available. Easy Day Studios has announced that Skater XL is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. The next big evolution in skateboard gaming relies on 100% physics-based controls. This is the first skateboarding game to launch on major platforms in over ten years. The game consists of famous skate landmarks and environmental elements. Locations such as Downtown LA, the ginormous Big Ramp, Easy Day High, and a slew of community created maps can be grinded with skateboarding pros such as Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith and Tom Asta. Players can also create their skater with gear from more than 30 real skate brands.
“Our goal was to evolve the genre and capture the fun and self expression of skateboarding more than any previous game. This started by assigning complete foot control and physics to each thumbstick instead of letting pre-made canned animations do the work,” states Dain Hedgpeth, Co-Founder and Director of Easy Day Studios. “Today’s launch is the culmination of years of heads down development working directly with our community, they’ve been part of it all including map design, new control mechanics and even the game’s promotion.”
Skater XL is available for $39.99 on all platforms. There will be a Nintendo Switch version later this year. You can check out the release trailer below. The breakdown of features in Skater XL are listed below.
Skater XL features include:
- Freedom Of Expression – Skater XL’s physics-based controls don’t have any pre-programmed tricks – only the movement through the thumbsticks. Each thumbstick is connected to the corresponding foot of the skater and as the player moves the stick, the board instantly responds. Much like a musical instrument, the player has complete freedom, whether it be pushing to nail a line or skating free from.
- Real Life Iconic Locations – Skater XL levels are all inspired real-world skate areas and designed to ensure a constant flow of skate lines. From the DTLA Map with skateboarding landmarks around the Staples Center and LA Convention Center, to Easy Day High School’s sprawling campus of iconic skate spots like the Wallenberg Big 4 and the ‘Leap of Faith’, to the humongous ‘Big Ramp,’ where skaters can soar higher than a hawk.
- Play As Real-Life Skate Pros – Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style.
- Customizable Characters – The possibilities are endless to personalize the Skater XL experience. Players can customize their entire look, including their skater’s gear with different tees, hoodies, hats and shoes from over 30 of the most recognized skate brands like Vans, Santa Cruz, DC Shoes, Independent, Lakai and many more.
- Thriving Community – Dive into a passionate community with more than 100,000 members in Discord (the biggest Discord in the World for reference is Fortnite at 500k, amazing given that Skater XL is still in Early Access!) who create online zines, video parts, fakeskate brands, and hundreds of mods. Players can become part of a bigger ecosystem and join the digital skateboarding subculture where they can share their creativity on the newly launched Skater XL modding hub, Skaterxl.mod.io.
- Legit Soundtrack – Modest Mouse, Getter, Interpol, Animal Collective and Band Of Horses headline the distinctive music that blends well with the Skater XL’s West Coast vibe and fluid physics-based control mechanics.