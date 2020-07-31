Battletoads Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

After over 20 years of lying dormant, the Battletoads are back! Rare’s brawling toads have returned after years of being in cameos for games like Killer Instinct and the Xbox One version of Shovel Knight. The franchise’s art style has been retooled and the story is now told in cutscenes that could pass for their own show – albeit one that looks more like a web-exclusive. The beat-em-up action of the past games is back alongside new behind the back speed bike sections. New bullet hell sections have also been added in, and it looks like the new Battletoads will retain the same high level of challenge past games saw when it launches on August 20 for the Xbox One and PC via both the Windows Store and Steam.