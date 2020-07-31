Nintendo Releases Accolades Trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King

Earlier this month, Nintendo launched the latest entry in their crafted RPG adventures on Switch, which our own review claims “nails the mix of enjoyable combat and fun gameplay.”

Paper Mario: The Origami King has received plenty of other critical praise as well, which the Japanese publisher has helpfully compiled into the trailer below. The video also includes some new gameplay and a taste of the story, as King Olly attempts to take over the Mushroom Kingdom with his origami-related abilities, inspiring Mario to make new friends and stop his dastardly plan.