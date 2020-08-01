Grindstone Receives New Daily Grind Update

If there was ever a reason to give Apple Arcade a shot, that would easily be Grindstone. Ever since the service’s launch, Capybara Games’ colorful-yet-violent puzzler has easily become quite possibly the most acclaimed game on the platform, or even just one of the most acclaimed puzzlers of recent times in general. It’s not hard to see why, especially when the game receives impressive new additions like the Daily Grind update, which is available now.

As detailed in the new trailer below, the big draw is the titular Daily Grind mode, a selection of randomly-selected levels where the goal is to sacrifice the most Grindstones and earn enough coins in order to get the highest score, hopefully topping the leaderboard in the process. And if that isn’t enough, the update also adds fifty new levels to the game (making for two hundred and thirty levels overall), new resources to help you collect gold nuggets, and five new Gold item blueprints to use said nuggets on. All that, and even more polish in general as well. It definitely adds even more goodness to an already addictive color-matching puzzler, so consider this another excuse to check out Grindstone on Apple Arcade, if you haven’t already.