Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Will be Free-to-Play, Support 120 FPS

While last month provided Halo fans with their first extended look at the next entry’s campaign, which will support both singleplayer and co-op, 343 Industries has yet to share any concrete info on the beloved multiplayer modes.

Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON — Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020

That changed yesterday, when the official Halo Twitter account confirmed some key details about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. At launch, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, and will support up to 120 FPS on Xbox Series X, although no word was provided if that same graphical capability would also be present on the PC version. With more details on the way as the game approaches launch this holiday season, these two important elements are a strong indicator of the new direction that Halo is headed in as the next generation prepares to get underway.