Pokémon Battle Academy TCG Board Game Now Available

If you’re just starting out with playing the Pokémon TCG and aren’t too sure how it goes, perhaps picking Battle Academy will help. This is a new board game that makes use of trading cards a simpler way to play.

You receive all the essentials necessary for battle including a game board, accessory pieces and guides. There are also three themed decks, Fire featuring Charizard, Pikachu’s Electric-type and a Psychic with the powerful Mewtwo. It’s not a bad way to give yourself a refresher on how to play or teach younger fans so you can all enjoy Pokémon together.

The game is now available in various hobby, retail and online locations. Check out the tutorial video below for even more details.