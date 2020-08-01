Ride the Drug-Fueled Psychological Roller Coaster What Happened

Releasing today, What Happened is a horror title that brings the psychological torment of high school to life. The story follows high school student Stiles as he tries to overcome the personal, real and imagined demons in his life. The player’s empathy for Stiles and the pain he feels will subtly affect the outcome of the title. The ultimate goal as the player is to steer Stiles away from his ultimate aim of self-destruction. What Happened is available on Steam now with a 10% launch week discount.