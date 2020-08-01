Yo-Kai Watch Jam: Yo-Kai Academy Y Getting Japanese Demo Soon

Although Yo-Kai Watch interest has waned largely in the west, there’s still regular interest that has lead to continued support for the series. The latest title is coming in just a couple weeks for Japan, and prior to this they’re releasing a demo for players to try out. The demo is launching on August 3 and although Japanese exclusive, those with regional Japanese accounts will still be able to download and try it out. The demo is planned to let the players experience the beginning of the story, but it’s worth noting save data will not transfer over to the full release.

Those interested can check out the Japanese demo on August 3 with the full Japanese release coming August 13. Check out the latest trailer as well below: