Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 Finally Brings Changes to Warzone

Activision and Infinity Ward today dropped a trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5, which includes the first major changes to Warzone.

Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode has remained stagnant since its March launch. However, that all changes when Season 5 launches on August 5. The Season opens up the Stadium, allowing players to enter and engage in firefights from within. It also adds in a new moving train that zips around the map.

On the multiplayer front, Season 5 delivers a new set of maps to enjoy. These include two new multiplayer maps (Suldal Harbor and Oil Rig), a new Ground War map (Verdansk International Airport), and a Gunfight map (Livestock).

No word yet on the Season 5 Battle Pass or what new weapons are coming to the game. Hopefully, we’ll get additional details on that and the new multiplayer maps before launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.