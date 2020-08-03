First Two Levels of TauCeti Unknown Origin are Available to Play

Dead Effect developer Bad Fly Interactive announced today that a new tech demo is now available for their next game: TauCeti Unknown Origin. Fans who download the demo will have two short story chapters to play around in, which the developer says will give them a solid glimpse of the world they’ve created for the game. A new gameplay trailer was released to celebrate the demo’s launch; check it out below.

Badfly Interactive is touting a number of key features to be included in TauCeti Unknown Origin demo. These include:

The large, alien world of TauCeti f to explore.

Unpredictable AI enemies to fight

Full controller support

Two playable story levels and a survival arena

Benchmark test for smartphones

The TauCeti Unknown Origin demo is available now for Android and iOS devices. As for the full game, there is currently no official release date.