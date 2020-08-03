First Two Levels of TauCeti Unknown Origin are Available to Play

Dead Effect developer Bad Fly Interactive announced today that a new tech demo is now available for their next game: TauCeti Unknown Origin. Fans who download the demo will have two short story chapters to play around in, which the developer says will give them a solid glimpse of the world they’ve created for the game. A new gameplay trailer was released to celebrate the demo’s launch; check it out below.
Badfly Interactive is touting a number of key features to be included in TauCeti Unknown Origin demo. These include:
- The large, alien world of TauCeti f to explore.
- Unpredictable AI enemies to fight
- Full controller support
- Two playable story levels and a survival arena
- Benchmark test for smartphones
The TauCeti Unknown Origin demo is available now for Android and iOS devices. As for the full game, there is currently no official release date.