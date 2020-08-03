Galar Starters Receive Pokémon Gallery Figures

Pokémon fans can grow their collections by adding the latest trio of starters. The first ones to choose from in Pokémon Sword and Shield are Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble and now they are available as part of the Gallery Figure series.

These little ones are showing off some big moves with each pose. Grookey is performing Branch Poke. Scorbunny is blazing a Quick Attack. Sobble is launching a Water Gun. Each one comes in great detail to become a stand out figure in your Pokémon display.

Check out teaser images below and place your orders now on the Pokémon Center website.