GOG QuakeCon Sale Slashes Prices on Horror Favorites

QuakeCon is usually one of the best sales weeks of the year, and 2020 is no different. GOG’s QuakeCon sale offers up DRM-free versions of many of Bethesda’s best games.
- Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition – $5.99
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition – $5.99
- Arx Fatalis – $1.49 Call of Cthulhu – $1.49
- Dishonored Definitive Edition – $6.99
- Dishonored 2 – $9.99
- Dishonored Death of the Outsider – $7.49
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition – $5.99
- Final DOOM and DOOM II – $2.99
- Fallout – $2.99
- Fallout 2 – $2.99
- Fallout Tactics – $2.99
- Prey – $7.49
- Quake 4 – $4.49
- Quake II – $2.99
- Quake III – $4.49
- Quake – $2.99
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein – $1.79
- The Evil Within – $4.99
- The Evil Within 2 – $9.99
- Ultimate DOOM – $1.79
- Wolfenstein 3D – $2.99
- Wolfenstein The New Order – $5.99
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood – $5.99
- Wolfenstein Two Pack – $8.99
The two pack is probably the best overall bang for the buck here, as you get two great experiences for under $10.