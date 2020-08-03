PlayStation Reveals What PS4 Peripherals Work on PS5

PlayStation today revealed what current PS4 accessories and peripherals will work on the PS5.

Last time, when transitioning from PS3 to PS4, pretty much no peripherals and accessories carried over to the new system. The differences in architecture was immense, and it was clear Sony wanted a fresh start after the PS3’s rocky lifetime. This time, things are different. Sony is prepping the PS5 to be backwards compatible with PS4 games and accessories. Today, we now know what’s going to be backwards compatible.

In short, a lot of what you currently own will carry forward, but with some restrictions:

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5). The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games. Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5, as well as the current PS Camera

What stands out the most is the DualShock 4, which, while compatible with PS5, is only usable when playing PS4 games. According to Sony, this decision was made because they want PS5 games to take advantage of the DualSense’s new features. However, it looks like pretty much everything else carries over.

PS5 launches this holiday season. In addition to the accessories that carry over, Sony intends on launching PS5 specific accessories. These include the Pulse Headset, a DualSense charging station, universal remote, and an updated PS Camera.