Spider-Man Announced for Marvel’s Avengers as a PlayStation Exclusive

Crystal Dynamics and PlayStation today announced that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers, but only on PlayStation.

Spider-Man is one of the most well-known and popular superheros in the Marvel universe. As such, it was only a matter of time until the character would make his way to the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game. We now know he’s coming, but Xbox, PC, and Stadia players aren’t going to be happy.

Taking to the PS Blog, Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Spider-Man will come to the game in 2021. Like with all the other characters, the studio is pulling from his rich history in comics, film, and TV to create his moveset, powers, and cosmetics.

What players won’t like is the fact that Spider-Man is exclusive to the PlayStation versions of the game. It’s possible that he’s merely a timed exclusive for early 2021, but neither Crystal Dynamics or Square Enix have made any indication about whether he’s timed or not.

Marvel’s Avengers launches September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season.