What Drives You, New Trailer for Project Cars 3

Rising from the weekend warrior to a true racing driver, developer Slightly Mad Studios is asking this in its latest trailer for Project Cars 3. This short trailer shows off some gameplay for the upcoming racer, which is steering towards a simcade experience rather than the racing simulation of the previous titles. With Project Cars 3, player will be able to buy, own, personalize, upgrade and customize their cars. Pre-orders are also live for the Deluxe Edition that includes the Season Pass, the Ignition Pack and three day early access. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition will also receive the Ignition Pack. The team has also updated its Discord Server, which can be accessed here. Project Cars 3 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 28. Check out the trailer below.