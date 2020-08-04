Infinity Ward Details Everything Coming in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5

Infinity Ward today detailed everything players can expect from Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Fresh off the Season 5 reveal trailer, Infinity Ward today revealed a detailed look at all the content and changes coming in Season 5. As the trailer highlighted, there’s new multiplayer content and some major changes coming to Warzone.

On the multiplayer front, players can expect to jump into a fresh batch of multiplayer maps. For traiditional 6v6 multiplayer, we have Petrov Oil Rig, which takes the fight to an abanonded oil rig out in the frigid ocean, and Suldal Harbor, a remake of the classic original Call of Duty map Harbor. That’s right, we finally have a map from the very first game in the franchise.

On the Gunfight front we have Livestock, which features a barn as the central structure. Finally, there’s Verdansk International Airport for Ground War. The map takes the surrounding areas around the airport from the Warzone maps and allows players to engage in massive multiplayer battles on it.

Two new weapons come to Modern Warfare via the Battle Pass. At Tier 15 lies the ISO SMG. At Tier 31 is the AN-94 assault rifle. As with all previous Battle Pass weapons, these can be earned for free by every player.

Finally, Warzone’s Verdansk is undergoing its own massive changes. First up, the Verdansk Stadium’s roof has been blown off, allowing players to drop inside for gunfights. The structure features rows of seating, an underground parking structure, multiple concourses, and a concession stand lobby. The Train Station is also opening for players to explore, and a hulking freight train will travel around the map throughout the matches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.