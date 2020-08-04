Skully Rolls Out Today

The newest game published by Modus is out today, and it features a different kind of hero, one that shouldn’t really be able to do much of anything. The game, Skully, stars “Skully,” a reanimated skull that’s been tasked with ending the quarrel between powerful elemental dieties. It’s a job that should be beyond a skull lacking both its limbs and torso, but it seems Skully is much more capable than the average cranium.

Skully gives its namesake several powers to help it get around the island and accomplish its goal. It can defy gravity and roll up mossy cliffsides; it can create bodies for itself out of mud, and it can temporarily posses other magical and/or elemental creatures to help it get where it needs to go. It all appears to come together to form a competent game, so those looking for a decent adventure-platformer might just want to check it out.

Skully is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.