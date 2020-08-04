Stumble Towards Victory with Fall Guys’ Launch Trailer

After multiple closed betas, Mediatonic’s sixty-person arcade battle royale is finally available to the masses on PC and PS4, where it is free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers for the game’s launch month.

To celebrate the launch, Devolver has shared a launch trailer for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which can be seen below. For those unfamiliar with the colorful title, Fall Guys tasks players with a number of solo or team-based challenges that are reminiscent of the likes of Mario Party and the TV show Wipeout, as you attempt to dive and stumble across 25 minigames while avoiding elimination.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for our impressions of Fall Guys in the near future.