The Overwatch 2020 Summer Games Have Begun

The Overwatch Summer games have returned once again, and the usual modes and cosmetics are accompanying them. As players participate in the games, they’ll earn Summer Games loot boxes and gain chances at skins like “Lifeguard Pharah” or “Surf’s Up Echo.” The 2020 Overwatch Summer Games is featuring two special modes this year: Lucioball and Lucioball Remix. Also, the mode’s Busan and Sydney Harbor arenas have been touched-up to make it more interesting overall.

The key difference in Lucioball Remix is the addition of extra balls. Two balls are in play at all times in this mode, and additional balls worth bonus points spawn in at random too. The method for winning remains the same though, be faster than the other team and score more goals. The Overwatch 2020 Summer Games are running now and will last until August 25.

Overwatch is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.