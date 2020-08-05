Enhanced Dribbling, Collsions on Display in FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer

The newest entry in EA Sports’ internationally beloved soccer simulator is just over two months away, and the developer is ready to show off some of this year’s newest additions.

Below is the official gameplay trailer for FIFA 21, which features a number of improvements to the core mechanics in order to create a more realistic soccer experience. From Agile Dribbling to help outmaneuver opponents in one-on-one situations, to an overhaul to the collision system and several other key aspects, FIFA 21 looks to continue to build off the momentum of last year’s iteration.

FIFA 21 will hit the field on October 9 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X version arriving later this year.