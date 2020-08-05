Flesh Becomes Armor as Mortal Shell Receives Release Date, Trailer

Following an overwhelmingly supportive response to the Mortal Shell Beta, developer Cold Symmetry is celebrating the souls-like RPG by announcing its release date and revealing an all new trailer. This release date trailer also gives a glimpse at new game details like landscapes, fearsome bosses and Mortal Shell’s hardcore ranged weapon — the Ballistazooka. This fearsome weapon is capable of launching heavy iron bolts at devastating speed. The Ballistazooka is powerful enough to even impale enemies and pin them to nearby structures. It’s one of the many goodies found within the title’s depths.

Cold Symmetry’s co-founders have reacted to the positive feedback for Mortal Shell in a joint statement, “Our commitment to our fans is to create a soulslike game that is authentic, uncompromising and unrelenting. We are humbled by the popularity of our beta.” Mortal Shell is created by a small team of development veterans and will launch world wide on August 18 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The PC version will launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store, with a Steam release in 2021.