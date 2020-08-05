Logitech Introduces New Racing Wheel with G923 Featuring TRUEFORCE

The Logitech G29 and G920 have been very solid racing wheels this generation, but the competition for racing wheels has ramped up. Logitech is introducing the G923 Racing Wheel that will be compatible with PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This is a high-performance racing wheel that has been engineered to support a game-changing feedback system. This is known as TRUEFORCE and this technology will create a more accurate and detailed feedback system for added realism and immersion. TRUEFORCE will connect directly to in-game engines as it processes at 4000 times per second to produce next generation realistic feedback in supported games.

TRUEFORCE will all be accomplished with updated firmware for the system. A Closed-Loop Motor Control means the right current for the right torque. The advanced firmware will monitor the currents flowing through the wheel motors as it continuously adjusts voltage levels to match the output of the game physics. This will mean road surface, engine revs and all the details in-between. This will allow for pinpoint accuracy and unprecedented realism along with a more responsive wheel. Players will feel not only the roar of the engine but also tire traction, the terrain of the track and the feedback of the steering wheel.

“A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all,” said McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris. “The new Logitech G923 wheel with TRUEFORCE gives drivers an authentic experience behind the wheel and simulates the details we feel as racing drivers. I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I’m about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition.”

The G923 will also include the built-in rev indicator for monitoring RPM range, a 24-point selection dial for adjusting racing options on-the-fly, and on-wheel game controls for Xbox and PS4. The G923 maintains the classic design with a brushed metal wheel, polished pedals, and an updated leather wheel cover with new race stitching. Lastly, the Progressive Brake Control will address the issues from the previous brake pedal for a more realistic experience. This features a progressive spring and a reposition of the pedal faces to make heel-toe maneuvers easier to perform.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G. “With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car. It truly elevates the experience, and everyone we’ve had try it always walks away with a smile!”

The Logitech G923 will work with PlayStation 4 and PC at launch. Sony has confirmed this week that all current peripherals including wheels will work on the PlayStation 5. There will also be a version for the Xbox One that will be compatible with the Xbox Series X at launch. The G923 will launch this month as rollouts begin and it will retail for $399.99. Check out some screenshots below.