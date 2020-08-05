Nintendo Announces Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Switch

Pikmin 3 is the most recent entry in Nintendo’s long-running RTS series, and one of their most revered IPs. While it’s never been the top series in their portfolio, it is still highly-respected. As per the norm, you’ll be commanding an army of Pikmin as you solve puzzles and battle bosses. The Wii U version was praised for its gamepad integration, but some did find it a bit hard – especially newcomers to the series. Deluxe will feature more difficulty mode to make it more accessible and new story-based side missions for both Olimar and Louie, while also containing all of the DLC from the Wii U release. Pikmin 3 Deluxe launches on the Switnch on October 30 and you can pre-order it on the eShop now.