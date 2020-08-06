Animal Crossing: New Horizons Becomes Second Switch Title to Surpass 20 Million Sold

Becoming only the second title to reach total life-time sales of 20 million copies — the first being none other than Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, which has maintained a consistent lead against all other games — Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to surprise with the scale of its success. Nintendo today announcing that the latest entry in the life-sim series and the series’ debut for the Switch, now stands at a total of 22.4 million copies sold since its release on March 20. Nearly double the life-time sales of the 2013 Nintendo 3DS iteration, Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

What was once the sixth best-selling title for the platform, has now leap-frogged fellow first-party IP’s like Mario, Zelda, Pokemon and Super Smash Bros, into second place — nearly doubling the amount it had accrued after a mere ten days of release. It would’ve been three titles sharing the honour of having sold 20 million, had Super Smash Bros. Ultimate managed to sell a few thousand more before today’s earnings release — Nintendo’s 2018 fighter ending up at the rather comical figure of 19.99 million copies sold. Next time surely.