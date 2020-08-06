Braid is Getting An Anniversary Edition, Coming Next Year

For anyone who’s followed the rise and further rise of independant games over the past decade-or-so, Braid is one of the first names that pops up when people think of the first few well-known games that managed to break-through and leave an impression. The side-scrolling, time-based, puzzle-platformer — led by Jonathan Blow — originally releasing all the way back in 2008, had you rewinding time in order to get past obstacles and enemies alike. And while the cryptic teaser trailer eventually revealed an hourglass and familiar-looking key, suggesting possibly a sequel in the works, it was instead revealed that the original Braid, twelve years later, is getting remade for PC as well as current and next-gen consoles.

Braid: Anniversary Edition has not just seen an increased resolution though, with the game’s painterly aesthetic getting a touch up with new visuals and attention-to-detail. A developer commentary on the game will also be included as well as the ability to instantly switch between the old and new visuals. Braid: Anniversary Edition is set to release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch & PC, sometime next year.