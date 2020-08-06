Call of Duty: Warzone Surpasses 75 Million Players

After its initial launch back in March, few people were surprised to see a free-to-play battle royale version of the most played FPS franchise become as popular as it did, with over fifteen million people trying it out in its first three days.

Fortunately for Activision, Call of Duty: Warzone’s popularity has only continued to increase, with the fifth season kicking off yesterday that, for the first time, featured key changes to the map of Verdansk. After nearly five months, over 75 million players have played Call of Duty: Warzone across PS4, Xbox One and PC, which is up from the previous report of sixty million back in May. With a new Call of Duty on the horizon, it will be intriguing to follow Activision plans for the franchise’s sophomore attempt at a battle royale, as well as how the title continues to compete with the top dogs like Fortnite and Apex Legends, as well as new contenders like Hyper Scape.