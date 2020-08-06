Counterplay Games Breaks Down Combat in Latest Godfall Trailer

Counterplay Games today dropped a new trailer for Godfall focusing on combat.

Narrated by Counterplay Games CEO Keith Lee, the trailer provides a combat walkthrough of the looter-slasher. It examines the different weapon classes, how the game controls, combat for a handful of the weapon classes, and ended with a fight against the Phalanxer mid-boss. The trailer features gameplay pulled straight from a PS5 dev kit.

Godfall takes place in a high fantasy world where you take on the role of a Valorian Knight. Play solo or with friends as you travel through elemental realms. Whether with friends or solo, you’ll need to power up defeat Macros, the mad god.

Godfall launches this holiday season on PS5 and PC.