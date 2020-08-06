Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X

Bethesda Softworks today announced that two of their biggest games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The recently released Doom Eternal and MMO The Elder Scrolls Online are making the leap to next-gen. Even better, those who own the PS4 and Xbox One versions can upgrade for free when those versions launch. Until the next-gen versions launch, Bethesda’s teams are working to make sure both fully support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch.

Bethesda Softworks intends on fully supporting next-gen. Expect to see updates on the expected release windows and enhancements players can expect on their new consoles. They also confirmed their commitment to offering free upgrades for current-gen console owners who own existing titles the publisher opts to bring forward. Bethesda Softworks provided no hints at what other titles may come to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online are both available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Doom Eternal is also available on Google Stadia.