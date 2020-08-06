Final Car and Track List Complete for Project Cars 3

Slightly Mad Studios is set to release Project Cars 3 later this month and the team has unveiled the final car and track listing for the game. Fans can expect a lot of the cars from the previous titles along with some new ones including the new Dodge Hellcat Red Eye and the new Ford GT and Le Mans versions. As for the tracks, a number of street circuits have been added to further facility the change of style in the game. Interlagos has also been added out of Brazil. You can check out the full list of cars here and the full list of tracks here.