First Current-Gen Gameplay Revealed for NBA 2K21

2K has posted a new video that shows off some current generation gameplay for the upcoming NBA 2K21. Releasing on September 4 for current generation consoles, the trailer showed a snippet of some changes to expect for the game. The return of sizing up defenseman one-on-one looks to be brought back to the game along with a new shot meter. It also seems that MyCAREER will include UCLA and Florida as two schools in the storyline. You can view the trailer below.

First Look at Current Gen Gameplay #NBA2K21 Get ready to play on 9/4 and Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/JFryQRMB6O — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) August 6, 2020