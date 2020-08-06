First Current-Gen Gameplay Revealed for NBA 2K21

2K has posted a new video that shows off some current generation gameplay for the upcoming NBA 2K21. Releasing on September 4 for current generation consoles, the trailer showed a snippet of some changes to expect for the game. The return of sizing up defenseman one-on-one looks to be brought back to the game along with a new shot meter. It also seems that MyCAREER will include UCLA and Florida as two schools in the storyline. You can view the trailer below.