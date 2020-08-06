New Trailer Reveals Trickshot Mode in Street Power Soccer

SFL Interaction and Maximum Games have released a new trailer showcasing Trickshot Mode for their upcoming arcade style street soccer game Street Power Soccer (US title) and Street Power Football (rest of the world title). Trickshot is a skill that requires precision and timing, as some targets are hidden in places players wouldn’t normally look as seen in the trailer below. Street Power Soccer will be available in digital and physical format on August 25 for PlayStation 4, Steam, Switch and Xbox One.