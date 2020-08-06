Take a Peek at New Gameplay for Genshin Impact

Today’s State of Play provided a lot of great looks at new gameplay for upcoming titles, one of many was Genshin Impact. This new gameplay trailer shows off a great look at more characters, their unique play styles and some more areas of the world to be explored. The ending of the trailer shows off a brand new boss that players take on with a 3-party team, so there’s a lot new here to look forward to.

Genshin Impact is planning to launch this year for multiple consoles and aiming for a worldwide release on PS4 in fall. Check out the latest trailer below: