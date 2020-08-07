13 Sentinels: Aegis 13 Now Available For Pre-Order

Vanillaware’s upcoming 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now available for digitial pre-order on the PlayStation Store and physical copy pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. Digital pre-orders will include a digital art book showcasing the distinct art style Vanillaware is known for while physical copies include a bonus art book while supplies last. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will release on September 22 exclusively for PlayStation 4 and will take the player on mystery across time, space and humanity spanning thirteen intertwined stories.