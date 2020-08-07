Dragon Marked for Death Gets 3.1.0 Update, New Features Detailed

The latest update for Dragon Marked for Death has just dropped across all platforms, and with it comes some brand new things for players to mess around with. The first is a brand new boss known as the False God of the Abyss. Second comes entirely new weapons for each weapon class to find and become even more powerful with. Exclusive Accessories have been added for the bandit and oracle characters and finally a brand new quest has been added known as Ancient Gods.

This update is available right now for all platforms, and those wanting to see it in action can check out the update trailer below: