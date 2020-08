Voez was one of the earliest titles to be released on Nintendo Switch, and since then has seen fairly regular updates over the last three years. The latest one adds seven new songs for players to try out in all difficulties in some brand new musical challenges. Like all previous updates, this one is entirely free and available for anyone who currently owns the title or plans on picking it up new.

The update for Voez with seven new songs is available now. Check out a tease of all the songs below: