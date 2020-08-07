Psychological Horror Visual Novel Room No. 9 Now Available

Not all visual novel fans love slice of life school tales. Some seek out darker fare. If that’s what you’re into then Room No. 9 might be up your alley.

Two best friends take a vacation to Okinawa, only to find that they can’t leave the hotel room. They’re apparently a part of a study that will force them to complete tasks to escape. What lengths will they go to in order to survive?

Room No. 9 is an 18+ release on both Steam and MangaGame for $26.95. Be sure to read the content warnings before opting to pick it up.