Second Cyberpunk 2077 Night Wire Stream Set for August 10

Back in June, CD Projekt Red live streamed their latest early look at Cyberpunk 2077, which featured a new trailer that focused on key elements of the first four hours of the open world sci-fi RPG.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

Another live stream was teased in the months leading up to the game’s launch, and we now know the next date for the newest info drop for Cyberpunk 2077. In the tweet above, CD Projekt Red shared that the second Night Wire stream is scheduled for August 10 at 9 AM PT, and will focus on new details regarding lifepaths, weapons and “Refused’s transformation into SAMURAI”, whatever that entails.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on November 19 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions to follow next year.