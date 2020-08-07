Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 Vinyl Up for Pre-Order

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the most famous anthropomorphic Sega character, but he’s far from the only one. Sparkster – an adorable opossum knight – also starred in games. Ship to Shore PhoneCo. is releasing the soundtrack to Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2.

The music comes from Konami Kukeiha Club who created tons of iconic video game music over the years. The two sided vinyl comes with a reddish yellow splatter print design. The soundtrack also includes a doubled sided 24”x 24” poster.

The Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 vinyl costs $25 and is currently up for pre-order.