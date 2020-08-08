Nintendo Minute Celebrates Summer Activities in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There have been a good number of summer updates for New Horizons the last couple of months. For those who are taking part or maybe haven’t jumped back in to try them out, Kit and Krysta are here to showcase just what it’s all about. Join the two as they swim in the sea, check out the summer changes on their island and even relax together while watching a fireworks show. It’s a great look at just how much the continuous updates for New Horizons have to offer nearly every month since release with tons of things to do between making grand islands.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute summer video below: